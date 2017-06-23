Forum Post: Kim Jones Passes on Startling Statistic Regarding NY Offense

Was 11-5 in his first season, that is the bar, not yards, not what players regressed, the team progressed and the offense was part of the overall strategy. He played a very conservative game simply because it allowed the team the best chance due to the way the defense played. When we played against top teams with good balance both on offense and defense, the team was then exposed.

The team made the moves needed, what they saw were needed, and we now have added weapons. I think this offense will show that this worry over McAdoo was pure and simply ridiculous. …

