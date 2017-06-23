90-Man Roster: Third Try The Charm For Matt LaCosse?

Spring Superstar.

That’s an unflattering, undesirable moniker no NFL player really wants next to his name. NFL games, after all, are played in the fall and winter months. Unfortunately, three seasons into his career with the New York Giants the “Spring Superstar” tag is firmly attached to New York Giants tight end Matt LaCosse.

The Giants recently concluded their offseason program, and throughout that time LaCosse was outstanding â?? quite often looking like the best tight end on the roster. That, though, was hardly a surprise. We saw the same thing from LaCosse in 2015. And again in 2016. In two seasons, though, all that has managed to get him is three regular-season receptions in two games at the end of the 2015 season.

“It’s frustrating. You get sick of hearing it after a while, but you understand why you hear it,” LaCosse said during a recent phone interview. “I’m kind of taking everything with a grain of salt, like, yes I played well enough (in the spring) but it means nothing if I don’t play well or stay healthy during camp.”

Staying healthy has been the issue for the 24-year-old.

In 2015, LaCosse suffered a right hamstring injury at the outset of training camp. He ended up waived/injured even though the injury wasn’t severe. In the NFL, that’s what happens to UDFAs who are going to miss practice time.

“I was an undrafted kid. I was good but no one really knew about me. I was good but I really hadn’t proven anything to them,” LaCosse said.

Once healthy, he had a brief training camp stint with the New York Jets, but lasted less than a week before he was cut.

After that, LaCosse sat home, working out, hoping the phone would ring and admittedly wondering if his shot at the NFL had already come and gone.

“Of course. Those thoughts definitely creep into your head. Maybe it’s time for me to go put my degree (broadcast journalism, incidentally) to work, but you keep working out, you try to push past those thoughts the best that you can and hope something happens — another opportunity,” LaCosse said. “I’m very thankful that an opportunity did come about.”

In the spring, LaCosse had made a bigger impression on the Giants than he apparently realized. In early November, the opportunity LaCosse hoped for came …