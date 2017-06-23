90-Man Roster: Is A Bigger Role In Store For WR Tavarres King?

It isn’t difficult to make a case that the New York Giants, while struggling on offense a season ago, left one of their play-making bullets chambered for most of the season. That would be wide receiver Tavarres King, who probably should have seen the field far more often than he did in 2016.

King caught only two regular-season passes and played only 76 offensive snaps. He didn’t really become a weapon for the offense until Week 17, the regular-season finale, when he hauled in a 44-yard touchdown pass that helped the Giants to a 19-10 victory over the Washington Redskins.

King then caught three passes for 73 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown, in the Giants’ playoff loss to …