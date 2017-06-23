1990 Giants Named 25th Best Team Of Last 30 Years

ESPN and advanced analytics service Football Outsiders have spent the last week taking a look at some of the top performances over the last 30 years in the NFL.

So far they have looked at the Top 30 Offenses, Top 30 Defenses, and Top 30 Special Teams.

Thursday they released their list of the Top 30 Teams of the last thirty years.

Before we get to the New York Giants‘ appearance on the list, here is their explanation of Football Outsiders’ methodology.