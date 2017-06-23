1990 Giants Named 25th Best Team Of Last 30 Years

ESPN and advanced analytics service Football Outsiders have spent the last week taking a look at some of the top performances over the last 30 years in the NFL.
So far they have looked at the Top 30 Offenses, Top 30 Defenses, and Top 30 Special Teams.
Thursday they released their list of the Top 30 Teams of the last thirty years.
Before we get to the New York Giants‘ appearance on the list, here is their explanation of Football Outsiders’ methodology.
You can find DVOA stats for all 30 seasons on the stats pages at Football Outsiders, but the ratings we run here will be a bit different. That’s because for the first time, we’ve added postseason performance, and that boosts teams that went on strong championship runs and lowers teams that dominated the regular season only to trip over their own feet in the playoffs.
It’s important to remember that DVOA is measuring efficiency on a per-play basis, rather than looking at top-line wins and losses. As such, you’ll see some teams ranked higher than teams they might have beaten in the playoffs. Although we are including playoff performance here, that doesn’t render the regular season moot. Two …
