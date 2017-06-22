New York Giants News, 6/22: Latest Podcast, More Headlines

With the New York Giants summer prep-cation well underway, Pat Traina (Inside Football) and yours truly wrapped up spring practices with a new edition of the Big Blue Chat podcast.
We talked about what we learned â?? and didn’t learn â?? about the Giants this spring, which injuries fans should be concerned about, and more. Give the …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/6/22/15852160/ny-giants-rumors-news-6-22-podcast-eli-manning-memorabilia-ryan-jones-more
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Brandon Marshall, Eli Manning’s game-worn memorabilia trial postponed by judge - NY Daily News, Former Ravens and Giants linebacker shot and killed | ProFootballTalk, New York Giants, New York Giants added weapons this offseason to help Odell Beckham Jr. - New York Giants Blog- ESPN, Ryan Jones