Giants owner John Mara praises Odell Beckham’s work ethic

Giants president and co-owner John Mara on Thursday acknowledged that WR Odell Beckham has had issues in the past but that “he’s working on that” and said “I wish we had another dozen players like him.”
Speaking on Mike Francesa’s radio show on WFAN, Mara said he had a “great conversation” with Beckham during the team’s recent …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/giants-owner-john-mara-praises-odell-beckhams-work-ethic/238124152
