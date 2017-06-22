Giants No. 4 In 2017 NFL Brand Rankings

Each year at the beginning of the summer, the “NFL Fan Base and Brand Rankings” are released. Teams are ranked by specific criteria and then slotted from best to worst.

Michael Lewis of the Goizueta Business School at Emory University is the creator of the unofficial annual list. He is an associate professor of Marketing with an MBA, a Ph.D. and a Master’s degree. His expertise governs issues of consumer loyalty as well as methods for customer evaluations.

Lewis‘ list concentrates on three strategic areas concerning NFL fan bases: Fan Equity, Social Equity and Road Equity. And with these three areas he is able to formulate a calculation that determines which NFL clubs have the greatest fan bases. Interesting enough, he does not justify how smaller market teams such as Green Bay, Cincinnati and Jacksonville have an equal footing with the larger market franchises like New York, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles.

But Lewis confides that his system of evaluation is relatively simple: take those three categories, place a number from low to high for each team, add the numbers together and then divide by three. The club with the smallest …