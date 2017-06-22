Giants 90-Man Roster: Can Jarron Jones Successfully Switch To Offense?

Undrafted rookie free agent Jarron Jones has turned into one of the more intriguing stories for the New York Giants entering training camp. The Giants signed Jones as a defensive tackle, but in the latter days of OTAs and throughout mandatory mini-camp, Jones was lining up at offensive left tackle.

Is that a permanent position switch? During OTAs head coach Ben McAdoo would say only that Jones “is a flexible young man” and that the Giants wanted to look at him on offense. The fact that he stayed there during mini-camp is a likely indication that is where he will be during training camp.

Let’s take a closer look at Jones as we …