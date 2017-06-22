Ben McAdoo No. 20 In NFL Head Coach Power Rankings

You know what they say, a great army is nothing without a great general. Ben McAdoo impressed the entire NFL in his first season as the head coach of the New York Giants. Led by a terrific defense, Big Blue finished with a 11-5 record and a playoff berth.

NFL.com analyst Elliot Harrison released his 2017 NFL head coach power rankings on Thursday and McAdoo came in at No. 20. McAdoo came ahead of two other NFC East coaches with Redskins‘ Jay Gruden coming in at No. 21 and Eagles‘ Doug Pederson coming in at 25.

The rationale behind the ranking for McAdoo: