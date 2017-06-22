Beckham, Marshall, and Shepard give Giants elite WR trio

The Giants’ wide receiving corps is expected to be an asset in 2017. Let’s take a closer look…
Projected Starters: Odell Beckham, Jr., Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard
Projected Backups: Roger Lewis, Jr., Tavarres King, Dwayne Harris
Departures: Victor Cruz
On the Bubble: Darius Powe, Travis Rudolph
The Rundown
With rookie Sterling Shepard and beat-up Victor Cruz in starting roles, it was no surprise that the 2016 wide receiver corps relied heavily on superstar Odell Beckham, Jr.
In his third year in the NFL, Beckham finished third among wideouts in receptions (101) and receiving yards (1,367) as well as fifth in touchdowns (10). It was his third-straight 1,000-yard season, and the first where he amassed over 100 receptions.
However, Beckham had his fair share of drama. From the infamous kicking the net debacle to spearheading a trip to Miami before his first playoff appearance, he received criticism for his actions regularly — which prompted general manager Jerry Reese to publicly tell the 24-year-old to “grow up.”
Though Beckham caught most of the spotlight, Shepard quietly had a great rookie campaign. He hauled in 65 receptions for 683 yards, both of which ranked second among rookies. He also finished with eight touchdowns.
With a year under his belt, Shepard is looking to improve on his yards-after-catch as he feels …
