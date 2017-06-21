Which Giants Would You Make Available For An NFL Expansion Draft?

The NHL will hold an expansion draft Wednesday to stock the rosters of the league’s newest franchise, the Las Vegas Golden Knights. SB Nation looked at what kind of roster an expansion NFL team could put together.
Since it’s the offseason, and it might be kind of a fun time-killing exercise, I figured that we would try putting together a list of players the Giants might make available in such a scenario. We can’t use the full 90-man roster, so we will use the players on our most recent 53-man roster projection.
From SB Nation, here are the expansion draft rules.
NFL expansion draft rules
Unlike the NHL â?? which allows teams to protect players from being selected â?? NFL teams have had to do the opposite and choose a list of players to make available. Assuming the league sticks to the same rules, each of the current 32 franchises would have to put five players on the list, giving the new expansion team a list of 160 players to pick from.
And just for the sake of clarity, how about we just call that team the Brooklyn Beats?
Instead of locking players away like the NHL, the NFL works more like a yard sale. Here are the rules the other 32 teams would have to follow to make five players available to the Beats:
- No kickers and punters
- No players set to become free agents
- No players who just spent an entire year on injured reserve
- Only one player with 10 or more years of experience
In 2002, the Texans‘ expansion draft was held on Feb. 18, about two weeks after the Super Bowl and about two weeks before the beginning of free agency. So teams essentially used Houston as a way to dump salaries.
The Jaguars, Jets, and Ravens all entered February in need of cap relief and got it from the Texans. The first eight selections for Houston were all players from …
