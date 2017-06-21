Summer School: D.J. Fluker And The Inside Zone Running Scheme

When it comes to offensive line play, the casual fan tends to only pay attention when things go wrong. That is true for pretty much every franchise, not just the New York Giants.

Sure, offensive linemen need to be big and powerful and need a kind of sheer bloody-mindedness to play their positions. But OL play is also so much more. It is equal parts art and science; it is teamwork and chemistry; scheme, technique, timing, angles, and leverage.

As a part of last year’s summer Alex Sinclair broke down the basics of offensive line play â?? from what each position’s role is to the basics of pass blocking, man blocking, and zone blocking.

I encourage everyone to go back and review last year’s lesson, but this year I want to take things a step further. Eyebrows were raised this off-season when the Giants elected to largely abstain from adding to their offensive line. It was the team’s most obvious weakness in 2016, but they clearly believed their resources could be more efficiently invested elsewhere. The team is â?? by all appearances â?? trusting the work of offensive line coach Mike Solari, left tackle Ereck Flowers, and right tackle Bobby Hart to upgrade the tackle positions from what was fielded last season. The Giants did, however, invest in competition for the right guard position by bringing in former Chargers lineman D.J. Fluker.

There is no guarantee that Fluker will be the Giants’ starting right guard. However, in talking to the New York media this off-season, he might have given us a glimpse into what the Giants have in mind for their run game in 2017.

“It’s a lot better,” Fluker said. “They work a lot harder. It’s a whole lot better here as far as the plays and everything. Very similar to college actually â?? same terminology. Things are going a lot better and a lot more understanding of what to do â?? the aiming points and where to put yourself in the right position to be a better blocker â?? so I enjoy it.”

In college, Fluker played for Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide, a team built on a brutal rushing attack. That what he has seen from the Giants’ offense thus far as being similar to that Alabama team’s attack is …