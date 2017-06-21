Every NFL team needs a reliable backup center, and that is the primary role that Brett Jones fills for the New York Giants. Can he become more than that, though? Let’s take a closer look at Jones as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.
2016 Season In Review
Last season has to be considered a missed opportunity for Jones. The Giants turned to …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/6/21/15844326/ny-giants-90-man-roster-preview-ol-brett-jones-a-capable-backup
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Brett Jones, Justin Pugh, New York Giants