Sometimes the NFL is simply a numbers game. No matter what a player shows in practice or preseason there simply isn’t room for him. Could that be the case for New York Giants undrafted free agent wide receiver Keeon Johnson?
Let’s take a closer look at Johnson as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.
2016 Season In Review
Johnson had 49 receptions for 476 yards (9.7 yards per catch) and three touchdowns …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/6/21/15844008/ny-giants-90-man-roster-preview-does-wr-keeon-johnson-have-a-chance
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Brandon Marshall, Darius Powe, Dwayne Harris, New York Giants, Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard, Tavarres King