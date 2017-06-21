90-Man Roster Preview: Does WR Keeon Johnson Have A Chance?

Sometimes the NFL is simply a numbers game. No matter what a player shows in practice or preseason there simply isn’t room for him. Could that be the case for New York Giants undrafted free agent wide receiver Keeon Johnson?

Let’s take a closer look at Johnson as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

2016 Season In Review

Johnson had 49 receptions for 476 yards (9.7 yards per catch) and three touchdowns …