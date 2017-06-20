Lawrence Taylor pleads guilty to DWI in Florida crash last year

Hall of Famer and Giants Ring of Honor member, Lawrence Taylor, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence last August, according to NY Daily News’ John Annese.
On Sept. 2, 2016, Taylor hit a cop car and a motor home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida as he attempted to merge onto the …
