Giants Fare Well In Variety Of PFF Rankings

June 20th, 2017 at 3:02 PM
Every summer, particularly in the ‘dog days’ of late June and July, pretty much every football outlet is faced with the conundrum of how to fill the time until training camp and the return of real football.

Stats and analytics service Pro Football Focus has been spending their time by releasing various stats and comparisons from the 2016 season. While their goal is likely to drum up interest in their product for the 2017 season, I thought it would be fun to round up some of their stats regarding the New York Giants and see what they have to say collectively.

We’ll get started with the defense.

The Giants’ defensive turnaround can be attributed to a number of factors. The return of Jason Pierre-Paul, the additions of Damon Harrison, Olivier Vernon, and Janoris Jenkins all played a role. But one of the biggest â?? and arguably the most galvanizing â?? was the emergence of safety Landon Collins as a defensive star. It seemed as though whenever the Giants’ defense needed a play to be made, Collins was there to make it. We all remember his improvement in coverage and the interceptions, as well as his hits on the quarterback when used as a blitzer. But while he was always expected to be a strong run defender, these two graphs illustrate just how great he was against the run in 2016.

Roughly a year ago we had no clue what to expect from JPP. He wasn’t even a year removed from the life-changing fireworks accident that left him with a permanently maimed hand. And though he showed impressive determination to come back from that, and made an immediate impact on a pathetic defense, nobody knew how well (or even if) he could play with a glove.

As it so happened, JPP was still JPP. It took a few games for the revamped defense as a whole to gain traction, …

Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/6/20/15832986/2017-ny-giants-pff-stats-grades-landon-collins-odell-beckham-damon-harrison-jpp-offense-defense

Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.

