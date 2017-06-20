Giants 90-Man Roster: Josh Johnson Waits, Competes For Opportunity

Josh Johnson is the quintessential NFL backup quarterback, well-traveled but rarely used. So rarely used, in fact, that he hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since 2013. Johnson has not thrown an NFL pass since 2011, when he went 19-of-36 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The New York Giants are Johnson’s ninth NFL team in a career that began when he was a fifth-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2008. This time around, Johnson finds himself in a competition with Geno Smith for the No. 2 job behind Eli Manning. Unless something unforeseen happens, Johnson will either win the job or wind up looking for his 10th NFL employer.

Let’s take a closer look at Johnson as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

2016 Season In Review

There isn’t much to tell. Johnson went 41-of-57 (71.9 percent) for 365 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions and a passer rating of 94.6 in the preseason with Baltimore. The Ravens cut him, anyway, and the Giants picked him up a few days before their season opener. Johnson was the Giants’ third quarterback most of the season, active for only two games when an elbow injury sidelined backup Ryan Nassib. Johnson did not take a regular-season …