Former Giants DT Matt Mitrione To Co-Main Event Bellator NYC

Matt Mitrione might not be name that immediately rings a bell for New York Giants fans. Mitrione was an undrafted free agent out of Purdue and played in nine games for Big Blue in 2002 before a foot injury caused him to be placed on injured reserve for all of 2003. He was then released and spent some time with the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings before his NFL career came to an end in 2005.

Now, Mitrione is one of the top MMA heavyweights in the world. After the NFL, he ended up on the 10th season of The Ultimate Fighter. He was eliminated in the semifinals of the show, but officially made his professional MMA debut on the finale of the show, a second-round KO victory against Marcus Jones. Mitrione was also the opponent for the UFC heavyweight debut of Kimbo Slice, a fight Mitrione won in the second round by TKO.

Since his MMA debut, Mitrione has put up a professional record of 11-5 between UFC and Bellator, where he signed in March of 2016.

He’ll be one of the co-main events for Bellator’s first card in New York City, June 24th at Madison Square Garden. He’s set to fight Fedor Emelianenko, a bout that was supposed to happen back in February. But on the morning of the fight, Mitrione was sent to the hospital with kidney stones and the fight was postponed.

Before this weekend’s fight, Mitrione talked with Big Blue View about his time with the Giants, the differences between training for the NFL and MMA, and the connection he’ll always feel for the area.

This interview was edited only for clarity and length.

BBV: We’re getting into the time of training camps in the NFL. In 2002, you came into the league as an undrafted free agent. What was it like being in camp and trying to make a team like that?

MM: You know, I took less money. The Giants actually offered me the least amount of money out of all the places that offered me as a free agent. I took it because I felt like I was better than the backups for the Giants. Ross Kolodziej and Cedric [Scott]. Ross and Cedric were both draft picks the year before me, but I felt like I had the best opportunity to play there.

To be honest, coming out of college I had an injury. I had a broken foot and I felt like I was a second-, third-, maybe fourth-round draft pick and so I had a chip on my shoulder when I came to the Giants because me being a free agent and not getting the money I deserved really motivated me. So it wasn’t stressful at all, it was more like, ‘why don’t these assholes understand how good I am? Let’s get this thing done with. I’m better than these dudes and I can’t wait to prove it.’

BBV: That team seems pretty interesting. You had peak-Tiki, Strahan was coming off his record-breaking sack year, and you had rookie year Jeremy Shockey. What are your memories from that locker room?

MM: The locker room is what I miss the …