Football Outsiders: 1987 Giants’ Defense One Of Best Of Last 30 Years

June 20th, 2017 at 1:16 PM
Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Football Outsiders has ranked the New York Giants‘ 1987 defense the 24th-best defensive unit of the last 30 years. FO used its DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) metric to come up with the ranking, which placed the 1991 Philadelphia Eagles No. 1.

https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/6/20/15840484/ny-giants-newsfootball-outsiders-1987-giants-defense-one-of-best-of-last-30-years

