Football Outsiders: 1987 Giants’ Defense One Of Best Of Last 30 Years

Football Outsiders has ranked the New York Giants‘ 1987 defense the 24th-best defensive unit of the last 30 years. FO used its DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) metric to come up with the ranking, which placed the 1991 Philadelphia Eagles No. 1. Of …

Read Original Post at

https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/6/20/15840484/ny-giants-newsfootball-outsiders-1987-giants-defense-one-of-best-of-last-30-years



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.