Five Things I Think I Think: Questions The Giants Couldn’t Answer In The Spring

While the New York Giants are on their summer prep-cation we will use the “Five Thing I Think I Think” forum each Tuesday to examine the Giants in different ways. Today, five things we really could not learn in the spring.

Are Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart Really Better?

Giants coaches and players have been beating an optimistic drum when it comes to offensive tackles Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart. Their less-than-desirable play a year ago unquestionable hampered the Giants on offense, but we’ve heard again and again about their youth, offseason dedication and improved conditioning.

Media, including yours truly, has been able to see first-hand that both guys are in outstanding physical condition. Both also appear optimistic about the upcoming season. Will that translate to playing better? Spring practices in shorts and t-shirts shows us little to nothing about whether or not an offensive lineman can truly block someone.

Even Flowers admitted as much.

“I have gotten better, but then again, we’re not in pads so it’s not real. When it’s in the game, that’s when you really see the difference,” he said at the end of mandatory mini-camp. “I think I’ve been getting better at hand placement. Then again, we’re out here with no pads, just helmet, and jersey. You’re just working, but it’s not the real thing yet.”

Will Their Running Game Be Improved?

The Giants moved on from veteran running back Rashad Jennings, handing the starting job to the younger and more elusive Paul Perkins. They have Shane Vereen back, and added rookie Wayne Gallman to the …