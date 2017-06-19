Some New York Giants Notes for 2017-2018.
Paul Dottino (@giantswfan) was on WFAN’s Joe & Evan, wrapping up the mandatory minicamps. He spoke about Brandon Marshall, OBJ, Bobby Heart, Ereck Flowers, Dalvin Tomlinson & Evan Engram amongst others. Here is a quick New York Giants mandatory minicamps wrap up .
…
