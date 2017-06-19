Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. understands his responsiblity” to be a good role model, according to NY Post’s Paul Schwartz.
Beckham, who hosted his Citi Odell Beckham Jr. Football ProCamp at Kean University in Union, N.J. Saturday, knows that many look up to him, and he wants to set a good example.
“It’s a responsibility,” Beckham said. “I say it all the time, I remember when I was young and I looked up to somebody, little do we know the things that we do have a huge impact on ‘em. So always be mindful of what you’re doing, try to be the best person you can be and in turn hopefully that will be a good role model for somebody else.”
The 24-year-old wideout also spoke on his excitement for this upcoming season as he feels more prepared and determined than ever.
“Mentally, physically, …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/obj-talks-responsibility-to-be-a-good-role-model-at-procamp/237398720
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York