The Giants’ offseason moves revolved around WR Odell Beckham Jr. instead of revamping the offensive line, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.
Raanan gave the Giants a “B” as Giants general manager Jerry Reese didn’t acquire a top talent in the draft to put into the offensive line. However, with the Giants scoring only 19.4 points per game last season, new weapons for QB Eli Manning to use isn’t a bad thing whatsoever.
The additions of WR Brandon Marshall and TE Evan Engram will hopefully open things up for Beckham as they both create a matchup challenge for opposing defenses along with WR Sterling Shepard.
…
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/giants-offseason-grade-in-the-middle-of-the-pack/237434804
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York