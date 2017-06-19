Giants rookie QB Davis Webb is determined to excel in the Giants offense, and it shows in his unique work ethic, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.
Webb, the Giants’ third round pick in this year’s draft, is always trying to learn on the job which is why he had questions for each quarterback and coach at OTAs and mandatory minicamp.
“I have a ton of questions. I write them out every day,” Webb said following minicamp. “I have Eli [Manning] quesitons, Coach [Mike] Sullivan questions, Coach [Frank] Cignetti questions, Josh [Johnson] questions and Geno [Smith] questions. You have it all different. They’ve all been responsive. I’m just thankful and blessed to have that type of room around me. Some guys don’t have that.”
With the Giants on a down period for six weeks, Webb is …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/davis-webb-doing-everything-he-can-to-learn-giants-offense/237408864
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York