90-Man Roster Preview: Can UDFA Jadar Johnson Make The Team?

Undrafted free agent safety Jadar Johnson said recently that he chose to join the New York Giants and compete for a roster spot because “I felt like I was a good fit.” Question is, will the former Clemson safety be able to fit into the picture for the Giants, either on the 53-man roster or as a member of the 10-man practice squad?

Let’s take a closer look at Johnson as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

2016 Season In Review

Johnson started for the national champion Clemson Tigers after three seasons as a backup. He made 65 tackles, two for loss, forced two fumbles and had five interceptions.

2017 Season …