90-Man Roster Preview: Can UDFA Jadar Johnson Make The Team?

Undrafted free agent safety Jadar Johnson said recently that he chose to join the New York Giants and compete for a roster spot because “I felt like I was a good fit.” Question is, will the former Clemson safety be able to fit into the picture for the Giants, either on the 53-man roster or as a member of the 10-man practice squad?
Let’s take a closer look at Johnson as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.
2016 Season In Review
Johnson started for the national champion Clemson Tigers after three seasons as a backup. He made 65 tackles, two for loss, forced two fumbles and had five interceptions.
2017 Season …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/6/19/15829106/ny-giants-90-man-roster-preview-can-udfa-jadar-johnson-make-the-roster-clemson
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Andrew Adams, Darian Thompson, Duke Ihenacho, Eric Pinkins, Landon Collins, Nat Berhe, New York Giants, Ryan Murphy