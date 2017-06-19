90-Man Roster: John Jerry Coming Off His Best Season

New York Giants fans direct an awful lot of their venom toward left tackle Ereck Flowers. So much so, in fact, that it is easy to forget that a fairly significant portion of the fan base doesn’t have much use for starting right guard John Jerry, either.

Does Jerry really deserve the scorn much of the fan base sends his way? Let’s take a closer look as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

2016 Season In Review

After spending time working with LeCharles Bentley at the OLine Performance Center, Jerry had the best season of his seven-year NFL career. Jerry’s Pro Football Focus grade of 77.0 was the highest …