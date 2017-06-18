90-Man Roster Preview: Jackrabbit Hops To Top Of Cornerback Rankings

Eyebrows were raised a year ago when the New York Giants gave Janoris Jenkins a five-year, $62.5 million contract with $28.8 million guaranteed. That’s elite money, the eighth-highest contract in the NFL among cornerbacks, for a guy who never looked like an elite player during four seasons with the St. Louis Rams.

“I feel like I had been doing it in St. Louis, but St. Louis is St. Louis and I am just glad to be here in New York where the lights shine bright and everybody gets to see you,” Jenkins said near the end of last season.

Jenkins admitted last season that playing with the talented Giants defense was different for him than being in St. Louis, where he felt he had to force the action.

“You take a lot of chances and you need a lot of plays,” Jenkins said about his time with the …