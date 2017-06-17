The offseason program is in the books for the New York Giants. What did we learn about the 2017 version of Big Blue during the spring. Here are 10 things.
Matt LaCosse Is Still A Spring Superstar
The former undrafted free agent from Illinois has been a spring sensation for the past three seasons. Unfortunately, injuries have limited him to two regular-season games and three catches in that time. If he can finally make it to the starting line healthy this time, LaCosse is making the 53-man roster. That means that someone else is not, and how that plays out will be interesting.
Ereck Flowers‘ Work Needs To Pay Off
The Giants, simply, don’t have a palatable alternative to Flowers at left tackle. Chad Wheeler is the current backup, and he’s an undrafted string bean of a player with some work to do in the weight room. Justin Pugh? Well, yeah, except then you end up re-configuring the entire line. Flowers looks great and he’s had an excellent offseason, but we won’t know anything until the games start.
Odell’s Hair Endorsements Are Safe
Coach Ben McAdoo has a new gelled-up hairdo, but he isn’t going to be taking any product endorsements away from Odell Beckham Jr. Brad Wing is rocking the Beckham-esque colored hair, too, and it looks pretty good. He’s a punter, …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/6/17/15820320/ten-things-we-learned-about-the-giants-during-otas-mini-camp-ben-mcadoo-drc-matt-lacosse
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: B.J. Goodson, Brad Wing, Brandon Marshall, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Donte Deayon, Ereck Flowers, Flowers, Justin Pugh, Michael Hunter, Nat Berhe, New York Giants, Odell Beckham Jr., Rhett Ellison, Shane Vereen, Steve Weatherford, Valentino Blake, Victor Cruz, Zak DeOssie