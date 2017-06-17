Ten Things We Learned About The Giants During OTAs, Mini-Camp

The offseason program is in the books for the New York Giants. What did we learn about the 2017 version of Big Blue during the spring. Here are 10 things.

Matt LaCosse Is Still A Spring Superstar

The former undrafted free agent from Illinois has been a spring sensation for the past three seasons. Unfortunately, injuries have limited him to two regular-season games and three catches in that time. If he can finally make it to the starting line healthy this time, LaCosse is making the 53-man roster. That means that someone else is not, and how that plays out will be interesting.

Ereck Flowers‘ Work Needs To Pay Off

The Giants, simply, don’t have a palatable alternative to Flowers at left tackle. Chad Wheeler is the current backup, and he’s an undrafted string bean of a player with some work to do in the weight room. Justin Pugh? Well, yeah, except then you end up re-configuring the entire line. Flowers looks great and he’s had an excellent offseason, but we won’t know anything until the games start.

Odell’s Hair Endorsements Are Safe

Coach Ben McAdoo has a new gelled-up hairdo, but he isn’t going to be taking any product endorsements away from Odell Beckham Jr. Brad Wing is rocking the Beckham-esque colored hair, too, and it looks pretty good. He’s a punter, …