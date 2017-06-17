Odell Beckham has never ‘been as ready’ to dominate the NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. said Saturday at his football camp for kids at Kean University in Union, N.J., that he has never “been as ready as I am now” for a season as he is for the upcoming Giants’ 2017 campaign.

And he was wearing simple black Nike shoes on the field this time, not the anti-media spikes he practiced in last Tuesday at minicamp, so presumably this was a quote Beckham had no problem sharing with the public.

“I think this might be the most in my lifetime,” Beckham, 24, said of his comprehensive level of preparation for his fourth NFL season. “Mentally, physically, spiritually, everything – I don’t think I’ve ever been as ready as I am now.”

Confident anticipation from Beckham is noteworthy because his contract came up as an issue related to his absence from OTAs this offseason, and while Beckham indicated at minicamp that a holdout isn’t his style, it’s still reassuring to hear him forecast participating and thriving as a Giant come the fall.

Beckham showed a different, softer side on Saturday, too, though, which is important that Giants fans see.

While timing races among campers, Beckham at the end of one race didn’t congratulate the winner; he found the smallest kid who had fallen and bumped his elbow midway through. Beckham approached the young man, …

Read Original Post at

http://www.nydailynews.com/sports/football/giants/odell-beckham-ready-dominate-nfl-article-1.3256100



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.