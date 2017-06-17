Forum Post: Post minicamp 53 man roster projection

So the offseason workouts are done. OTAs and Minicamp have no passed. And the roster is full. So who will be the survivors to 53? And who will make the PS?

QB (Current)-Manning, Johnson, Smith, Webb

QB (Keep)-Manning, Webb and….John, no, Smit, no….errr. Coin flip. I’ll say Johnson. For now.

QB (cut)-Smith

Comment: I think the thought would be that Johnson is more capable of stepping in should there be an emergency and Smith is still a reclamation project to some degree. And we have Webb to develop. No need for 2 guys who need coaching up.

RB (Current)-Abdullah, Darkwa, Draughn, Gallman, Perkins, Vereen

RB (Kept)-Darkwa, Gallman, Perkins, Vereen

RB (cut)-Abdullah, Draughn

Comment: Assuming health, these 4 are easy. Darkwa is a ST guy and they like his potential as a RB so he is good depth there. Draughn is a character guy but Darkwa is over Draughn if all things are equal.

FB (Current)-Huesman, Shane Smith

FB (Kept)-

FB (cut)-Huesman, Smith

PS-Smith

Comment: To be honest, I was preparing myself to keep a FB but the TEs screw that up. If we keep 5 (or even 4) TEs, there is no room for a FB. So Lacosse and Tye are ahead of Smith or Huesman. I will keep one of them on the PS and again, it’s a tossup for me but I went with Smith since he is a more natural FB. But if Huesman converts his athleticism into football skills, he could fascinate the coaches.

WR (Current)-Beckham, Harris, Keeon Johnson, King, Lane, Lewis, Marshall, Norwood, Powe, Travis Rudolph, Shepard, Snead

WR (Kept)-Beckham, Harris, King, Rudolph, Marshall, Shepard

WR (cut)-Johnson, Lane, Lewis, Norwood, Powe, Snead

PS: Powe

Comment: I wonder if King is really a potential player or just a AAAA player (to use a baseball term) but he gets the 1st string reps when someone is out. So it seems he is the 4th WR. Harris stays for STs but I would imagine he’s battling for a spot in camp and maybe Lewis or Powe sticks over him. I kept Rudolph. He seems like the type of guy who finds a way to stick. And I kept Powe on the PS. But maybe Rudolph goes to the PS if he isn’…

