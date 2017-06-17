News Archives

Forum Post: Giants will wear white Color Rush jerseys vs. Cowboys

June 17th, 2017 at 10:35 AM
Aggregated By Giants 101

I have good memories of the Giants in white beating Dallas at Giants Stadium in the early 1980s. I was also at the game in 2000 when they last wore WAH against Arizona.

Since the NFL adopted the two-jersey set rule (one team color – one white) in 1957 the …

Read Original Post at
http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=553822#new_tab

Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.

Tags: Corner Forum Highlights

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Login with:         

PLEASE NOTE

Sports Media 101 is changing under the hood and will change soon in its appearance. We are in the process of converting from a publisher of sports media to a "smart" search engine and news service. Exciting things are happening stay tuned.