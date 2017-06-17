Big Blue View Mailbag: Davis Webb, Sterling Shepard, More

With mandatory mini-camp concluded and the New York Giants now on their summer vacation, it is time once again to open up the Big Blue View mailbag. Some of our questions this week are left over ones I did not answer during a Facebook Live chat following one of this week’s practices.

Sean McKeon asks: How much less of a factor [will] Sterling Shepard be on offense now that Evan Engram will be lined up in the slot?

Ed says: Sean, I can’t say for sure that he will be less of a factor at all. We really don’t know. There are only so many completions to go around, and someone is going to lose receptions off their career numbers. I’m not sure that will be Shepard. It might be Brandon Marshall. It might be Shane Vereen and the running backs. I would expect Engram to be lined up in the slot all the time â?? he will get moved around. I also wouldn’t expect monster numbers from the rookie â?? again, only so many receptions to go around.

Ted Marsden asks: Why isn’t D.J. Fluker being given a even chance to win either the RG OR RT spot?

Ed says: Ted, I really can’t say that he eventually won’t get that opportunity. Thus far, he has only worked at right guard. The Giants have said that’s where they like him, and that he will get some “just in case” reps at right tackle during training camp. In all honesty, I am surprised the Giants didn’t put him into competition at right tackle with Bobby Hart, but that’s the choice they have made. My guess is that unless there is injury, Hart and John Jerry start while Fluker is veteran depth.

Tryquest Johnson asks: Who do you think will be our 4th wideout?