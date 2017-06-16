Vacation Time Begins For Giants, Other NFL Players

We have now reached the part of the calendar year that NFL coaches, general managers and owners fear the most. That is the six-week summer period between the end of mandatory mini-camp, which the New York Giants concluded on Thursday, and the beginning of training camp.

It is the time of year when the only news made by NFL players is pretty much always bad news.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo expressed the fear that NFL organizations have on Wednesday as he bid farewell to his players for the summer.

“Six weeks goes by pretty …