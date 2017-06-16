Mandatory mini-camps around the NFL are concluding this week. With that in mind, let’s go Touring the Nation to find out what other SB Nation football writers are discussing.

Skins Stats: Ryan Anderson & the Athleticism Elephant in the Room – Hogs Haven

Hogs Haven examines just how poor of an athlete Ryan Anderson is and if it spells doom for his chances of NFL success

Roberto Aguayo is fighting Nick Folk for all he’s worth – Bucs Nation

The Bucs kicker has done well in recent days.

Making sense of Le’Veon Bell’s minicamp “holdout” – Behind the Steel Curtain

The All-Pro running back did not report to mandatory minicamp and is still without a contract. What happens now?

Karl Joseph: I was “timid” as rookie, “I feel like a new person” after first full offseason – Silver And Black Pride

A major injury in college had Karl Joseph not …