New York Sports Today: Giants ink first-round pick

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know for today in New York sports.
Giants finally ink first-round pick: The Giants signed the last of their six-man draft class Thursday, inking Evan Engram to his rookie contract worth $10.7 million. Engram, a tight end from Mississippi, was the 23rd pick in the NFL Draft. Full report here.
Bowles says quarterback job is up for grabs: Jets coach Todd Bowles saidThursday that there is currently no frontrunner for the starting quarterback role. The Jets have been giving reps to each Josh McCown, Christian …
