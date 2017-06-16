Whether it was intentional or not, the New York Giants went through the 2016 season without a fullback on their active roster. This spring the Giants have been entertaining the possibility of changing that, with two fullbacks on the 90-man roster trying to prove they should be part of the final 53.
One of those is Jacob Huesman. He is a former college quarterback who has had quite a journey the past couple of seasons, playing a variety of positions and even spending some time in the Canadian Football League.
Let’s take a closer …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/6/16/15809682/ny-giants-90-man-roster-jacob-huesman-trying-to-latch-on-at-fullback
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: New York Giants