Giants’ 53-Man Roster Prediction: Who’s In, Who’s Out?

With the New York Giants having completed their offseason, let’s take a stab at a 53-man roster projection. This is sure to change once we get to training camp and the preseason, but this is what the roster might look like if the Giants had to play a game this week.
Offense
Quarterback (3)
Starter: Eli Manning
Backups: Josh Johnson, Davis Webb
The Giants will keep three quarterbacks. They would like this to be a red-shirt season for Davis Webb. Right now, the No. 2 job is a coin toss between Josh Johnson and Geno Smith. This time, Johnson wins.
Running Back (4)
Starter: Paul Perkins
Backups: Shane Vereen, Orleans Darkwa, Wayne Gallman
Nothing surprising here. No room for Shaun Draughn or a fullback.
Tight End (4)
Starter: Evan Engram
Backups: Rhett Ellison, Jerell Adams, Matt LaCosse
Last year’s starter, Will Tye, draws the short straw. Five guys, four spots. As impressive as LaCosse has been this spring I had to find a spot for him. Of course, we have seen this act before. The real question about LaCosse isn’t talent â?? it is can he actually make it to the start of the season healthy. If he can, he makes this team.
Wide Receiver (6)
Starters: Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard
Backups: Tavarres King, Dwayne Harris, Darius Powe
No Roger Lewis Jr. And, in case you are wondering, his recent arrest plays only a small part in this decision. I believe Tavarres King has bypassed Lewis on the depth chart, and Powe also had …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/6/16/15815730/ny-giants-53-man-roster-prediction-will-tye-nat-berhe-donte-deayon-jay-bromley-matt-lacosse
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Adam Gettis, Brad Wing, Brandon Marshall, Corbin Bryant, D.J. Fluker, Damon Harrison, Deontae Skinner, Devin Taylor, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Duke Ihenacho, Dwayne Harris, Eli Manning, Eric Pinkins, Facebook, Janoris Jenkins, Jason Pierre-Paul, John Jerry, Jonathan Casillas, Josh Johnson, Justin Pugh, Keenan Robinson, Mark Herzlich, New York Giants, Olivier Vernon, Rhett Ellison, Shane Vereen, Shaun Draughn, Shaun Smith, Smith, Tavarres King, Twitter, Valentino Blake, Zak DeOssie