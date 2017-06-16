Giants’ 53-Man Roster Prediction: Who’s In, Who’s Out?

With the New York Giants having completed their offseason, let’s take a stab at a 53-man roster projection. This is sure to change once we get to training camp and the preseason, but this is what the roster might look like if the Giants had to play a game this week.

Offense

Quarterback (3)

Starter: Eli Manning

Backups: Josh Johnson, Davis Webb

The Giants will keep three quarterbacks. They would like this to be a red-shirt season for Davis Webb. Right now, the No. 2 job is a coin toss between Josh Johnson and Geno Smith. This time, Johnson wins.

Running Back (4)

Starter: Paul Perkins

Backups: Shane Vereen, Orleans Darkwa, Wayne Gallman

Nothing surprising here. No room for Shaun Draughn or a fullback.

Tight End (4)

Starter: Evan Engram

Backups: Rhett Ellison, Jerell Adams, Matt LaCosse

Last year’s starter, Will Tye, draws the short straw. Five guys, four spots. As impressive as LaCosse has been this spring I had to find a spot for him. Of course, we have seen this act before. The real question about LaCosse isn’t talent â?? it is can he actually make it to the start of the season healthy. If he can, he makes this team.

Wide Receiver (6)

Starters: Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard

Backups: Tavarres King, Dwayne Harris, Darius Powe

No Roger Lewis Jr. And, in case you are wondering, his recent arrest plays only a small part in this decision. I believe Tavarres King has bypassed Lewis on the depth chart, and Powe also had …