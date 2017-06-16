Forum Post: What to make of Evan Schwan…

No matter who is in front of him, coaches (Spags/Graham/Leonard) will take the players into battle who they think are the best. Moss is basically a lock because he was drafted, but he still has to prove he’s ahead of Schwan in talent and football smarts. Okwara has been steady, but tailed off towards the end of the year.

If any of them have something to worry about, it’s Odighizuwa and Wynn.

Owa has issues that …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=553775#new_tab



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.