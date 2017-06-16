Forum Post: Kratch story on New Giant QB Davis Webb

In comment 13501594 Milton said:
I dont like the idea of arbitrarily sitting a rookie.
There’s nothing arbitrary about it. The physical tools are there, but by all accounts, he has a lot to learn. Not just the very different playbook, but his throwing mechanics and footwork. It’s one thing to perform well in OTA’s and in training camp practices and preseason games, but the speed of the game goes up a notch when the games really matter. And that’s when a player’s trust in his technique, whether it’s the QB or the OT, is truly tested.
In an ideal scenario, the rookie is given a year to master the technique, so that it’s second nature when he is put to the real test. Because if it’s not second nature, it will all go to hell when he is under pressure. And …
