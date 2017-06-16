Five things we learned from the Giants’ offseason

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Giants began the offseason with a heartbreaking playoff loss that left them with mixed feelings. They were crushed that they blew an 11-5 season and a terrific opportunity. But they were hopeful that they were on the verge of being a true contender again.
Everything they did this offseason was with that in mind. There’s still a lot of work to be done when training camp opens on July 27, of course, and a lot can change between now and Opening Day on Sept. 10. But for now, here are five things we’ve learned about these Giants as their “offseason” officially comes to an end:
1.Their offense will be more diverse, which in theory should make it better
The most disappointing thing for the Giants last season was that their offense plummeted from the Top 10 to 25th and they didn’t even average 20 points a game when they were expecting more than 30. Some of that was due to predictability — lining up about 90 percent of the time in the same “11 personnel” grouping (three receivers, one tight end, one running back). Much of that was due to the personnel they had. They didn’t have many other options.
Now they do. The addition of big receiver Brandon Marshall, who replaces Victor Cruz, and the additions of tight ends Rhett Ellison and first-round pick Evan Engram, as well as the return of Shane Vereen, all add to what offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan can design (and what head coach Ben McAdoo can call). “Just to have those different groupings gives the defense more to prepare for,” Sullivan said. “(It) will give us that balance that we want, run and pass, (and) we have a few more options.”
That, he said, could lead to more play-action passes, more deep shots down the field. His point is that injuries, the struggles of Cruz, and the poor play at tight end all limited the Giants’ options last year. Now they have a lot more to work with and — at least in theory — a lot more potential variety in their plays and their scheme.
2.Their offensive line is still a huge concern
It’s nice that Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart stayed in New Jersey to work out this offseason (as …
