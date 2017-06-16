90-Man Roster: Can Duke Ihenacho Stick With Giants?

With some uncertainty surrounding the health of Darian Thompson and Nat Berhe, and with Mykkele Thompson having been moved to cornerback, the New York Giants recently added veteran safety Duke Ihenacho to the roster.

Does Ihenacho have a legitimate chance to stick around as a reserve safety? Let’s take a closer look as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster. By the way, today is Ihenacho’s 28th birthday. So, happy birthday, Duke!

2016 Season In Review

Ihenacho is a 6-foot, 212-pound safety who started 10 games for the Redskins in 2016. Pro Football Focus gave …