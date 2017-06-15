Giants officially sign first-round pick Evan Engram

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Evan Engram, the Giants’ first-round draft pick, will throw out the first pitch before the Mets game at CitField on Friday night.
After that, for the rest the Giants rookies who’ll be there too, drinks are on him.
The 22-year-old Engram, whom the Giants selected 23rd overall in April, officially signed his rookie contract on Thursday, making him the last of the Giants’ six-man draft class to sign. Engram’s deal will be worth $10.7 million over four seasons, with a signing bonus of $5.9 million and a fifth-year team option for 2021.
So far it has seemed like money well-spent because Engram has dazzled his teammates at the offseason program and minicamp with his speed, hands, and ability to quickly pick up the offense.
“Evan is a talented tight end,” Giants quarterback Eli Manning said …
