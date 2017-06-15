Giants have confidence in rookie free agent K Aldrick Rosas

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Everything Aldrick Rosas has done so far this offseason has impressed his Giants teammates and coaches, and they have faith he can be a reliable kicker.
But the truth is, they can’t possibly know that for sure because the 22-year-old Rosas has never kicked in an NFL game.
“I think that you kind of check boxes as you go along,” Giants special teams coach Tom Quinn said at minicamp this week. “Are his times in the range? Yes. The height, the rotation, handling the wind? The different scenarios we put him in? The next step is handling the games. So that will be the next big thing.”
That big thing is still about two months away because the Giants don’t open their preseason schedule until Aug. 11. Until then, all …
