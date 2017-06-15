Giants’ OC Mike Sullivan: “Exciting” To Have More Options

Balance. Multiplicity. Options. Those are all things the New York Giants did not have enough of last season when they scored only 19.4 points per game, 26th in the league, and not nearly enough to compete with offensive juggernauts like the Green Bay Packers or NFC champion Atlanta Falcons.

With the major additions of wide receiver Brandon Marshall and hybrid tight end Evan Engram, along with some smaller additions and hoped-for improvements along the offensive line, offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan is hoping his group now has those things.

“I think that the personnel groupings are at a point right now where we can have more multiplicity. We were at a high percentage of the Zebra personnel, 11 personnel, with three wide receivers, one tight end and one back, as people call it. With those additional tight ends and with having a couple of fullbacks that we’re taking a look at, just to have those different groupings gives the defense more to prepare for and in terms of trying to do things that will give us that balance that we want, run and pass, we have a few more options when you run all of those different personnel groups and then some of the play-action passes, some of the shots that you take intentionally. But it is exciting with all of the additions we have.”

Beckham had 33.9 percent of the Giants’ receiving yards last season, and Sullivan was asked if the offense might be better served if that percentage actually went down.

“You know you could look at it in that respect, but if the yards go away, they don’t …