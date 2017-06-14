The New York Giants’ Defense Goes To Grad School

Throughout the 2016 season the New York Giants‘ defense evolved into one of the best the NFL had to offer. Frustratingly stout against the run, stingy in the red zone, and a hazard for any quarterback to throw against, the Giants’ defense carried the team into the playoffs.

But that doesn’t mean that they can’t get better, and that is exactly what defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is aiming for.

Spags is known for running one of the most complex defenses in the league, with a variety of checks, reads, and aggressive blitzes to keep offenses off balance. Wednesday he got into â?? a bit — the process of editing that defensive playbook from one season to the next.

“It got a little bigger,” he said, “but we cut some things out. We changed some things we thought we needed, or added some things we thought we needed, probably not going to run some things that we didn’t run a lot last year. So there’s a little bit of that. It’s probably evened out, it’s probably about the same.”

“No,” he added with a laugh when asked if he could be more specific about the changes. “I mean look, this game, stay up with the times, right? You can’t get caught doing the same things too many times over and over, because people in this league catch up to it. So we’ll have a couple of tweaks.”

He did say that his decisions were impacted by the abilities and skill-sets of his players, as well as what they can handle mentally. And when it comes to the mental side of the game, if the defense was in the equivalent to their freshman and sophomore years last year, this year they’re in grad school.

“Personnel,” he said, “a little bit, where we are mentally, that’s always a determination for me whether to add. And I think we’ve been able to do that with a couple of things. Once in a while I say to the guys ‘look, we’re in graduate school now. I think we’re there, so we can put something a little bit more complex in.’ And that was a whole gradual thing last year. We kept it simple, built on it, and I think it helped the guys to do it that way, rather than throw it all at them at once.”

One of the headlines from OTAs was that the Giants’ safeties coach, Dave Merritt, believes that All-Pro and Defensive Player of The Year candidate Landon Collins can improve his game even more from what we saw in 2016.

Spagnuolo agrees that there are improvements he can make.

“We all do, I think we all do,” he said. “Coaches, players, when we start thinking we …