Please, Maria Spagnuolo, Do Not Send Pudding To Landon Collins

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. â?? Landon Collins said Wednesday that he has his eye on being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame when his playing days are done. First, though, the New York Giants are going to have to keep him away from Maria Spagnuolo’s banana pudding.

Maria Spagnuolo, wife of Giants’ defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, is famous around the Giants’ facility for sending her hubby to practice with home made goodies. Collins has been steadfastly trying to stay away from the sweets, dropping from 228 pounds to about 215 last year, partially because he cut out Oreo cookies from his diet.

Collins, though, could not stay away from the banana pudding earlier this week.

“He is still eating Maria’s banana pudding though because we brought some yesterday and he probably walked out with a whole tray,” Spagnuolo said on Wednesday.

Collins sheepishly admitted that he was even getting dirty looks from head coach Ben McAdoo because he couldn’t resist the pudding.

“I had two of them, I kind of …