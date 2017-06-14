June 14, 2017 New York Giants Mini-Camp Report

Follow @BigBlueInteract

JUNE 14, 2017 NEW YORK GIANTS MINI-CAMP REPORTâ?¦

The second day of the New York Giants mandatory 3-day mini-camp was held on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The mini-camp will continue with the final practice on Thursday.

INJURY REPORT AND ABSENTEESâ?¦

Wide receiver wide receiver Kevin Snead (hamstring), tight end Evan Engram (soreness), tight end Rhett Ellison (calf), left guard Justin Pugh (back), linebacker J.T. Thomas (recovering from torn ACL), cornerback Eli Apple (illness), cornerback/safety Mykkele Thompson (unknown), and safety Darian Thompson (illness) did not practice.

“I just got a little tweak in my back,” said Pugh. “They’re holding me out as precaution. That’s something you don’t want to try to press too hard right now during mini-camp.”

Left tackle Ereck Flowers and right guard D.J. Fluker left practice early and did not return. Fluker appeared to be in a lot of pain due to a right arm injury.

Wide receiver Jerome Lane left the field with …

