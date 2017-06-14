Injuries already an issue for Giants’ O-Line at MiniCamp

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – As if there weren’t already enough worries about the Giants’ offensive line, now injuries can be added to the mix.
The thin line became even thinner this week as two starters, and one veteran backup have missed all, or part of, the first two days of the three-day minicamp.
Left guard Justin Pugh hasn’t been able to practice with what he described as a “tweak” in his back, while left tackle Ereck Flowers and backup guard D.J. Fluker left practice on Tuesday with undisclosed injuries.
It’s early, so no one is hitting the panic button. But with training camp only six weeks away, those injuries will certainly be something to watch.
Pugh, the only one of the three to speak to the media on Wednesday, insisted he isn’t worried about his injury lingering, and he made it sound like it wasn’t anything serious at all.
“I just got a …
