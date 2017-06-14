Goodson getting comfortable in middle linebacker role

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The middle linebacker is supposed to be the leader of the defense, calling the plays and making sure everyone is lined up correctly. And B.J. Goodson, a second-year pro, seems to be settling into that role nicely with the Giants.
In fact, he might be settling into it a little too much.
“I almost had to get on him the other day because he kind of yelled at me a little bit,” said veteran cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. “I had to realize, that’s my linebacker and he doesn’t know me like that.”
DRC wasn’t really angry at Goodson – at least he didn’t appear to be – but it underscored the biggest challenge the 24-year-old will face this season. Goodson is …
