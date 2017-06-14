Giants Mini-Camp Practice Report: Justin Pugh Sits, Sterling Shepard Impresses Again

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. â?? Justin Pugh said Wednesday that he has been sitting out practice at New York Giants mandatory mini-camp because of “a little tweak in my back.”

“Not something you want to try to press too hard right now in mini-camp,” Pugh said. “We’ve got a lot of things to look forward to.”

Here is more of what went on Wednesday at mini-camp.

Offensive Linemen Turn To Boxing

Pugh said several of the offensive linemen, himself and Ereck Flowers included, turned to boxing this offseason to improve their hand use and conditioning. Pugh said that Weston Richburg and John Jerry once again trained at OLine Performance Center with LeCharles Bentley.

“Everyone’s working hard. It’s our livelihood, so it’s not like we’re coming out here not trying to work hard, not trying to be successful. Then you don’t have a job,” Pugh said. “It’s not for the lack of effort.

“It’s preference. How guys feel they can get ready to go out there and be successful during the season. Guys do what they want.”

By the way, I’m glad it wasn’t me who asked Pugh â?? for about the 800th time in his career â?? about the offensive line being the team’s weak link.

“I think we know that. That’s been a theme every season I’ve been here,” Pugh said. “We’ve added some pieces to the offense I think will help aid the offensive line, so that’s exciting. I’m excited about this group. We’ve got a bunch of guys that are willing to work hard, and Coach Solari is getting everybody right. It’s gonna be better, definitely see an improvement.”

Injury Updates

First-round pick Evan Engram did not practice Wednesday. No explanation for why he stayed on the sideline was given. Flowers left …